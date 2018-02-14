Former ODU player joining Barefoot at UNCW

UNCW women's basketball coach Karen Barefoot is adding a familiar face to the Seahawk roster.

Jessica Munoz, who played for Barefoot at Old Dominion, will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jessica to our Seahawk family and be reunited with her once again," said Barefoot, the Seahawks' first-year coach. "She is a champion on and off the court and an outstanding student.



"Jessica is very coachable and has a desire to win. She is a great defender who also has the ability to score in many ways. Her basketball IQ is outstanding and she is extremely competitive. With her 'team-first' mentality, she is willing to do anything to help her team win championships."

GiGi Smith, who also played for Barefoot and with Munoz at ODU, is sitting out this year after transferring to UNCW.

In two seasons with the Lady Monarchs, the 6'1 Munoz played in 32 games and made six starts while averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

"I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at UNCW," Munoz said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to be reunited with Coach Barefoot and attend a highly-acclaimed academic institution.



"Coach Barefoot is a proven winner and she had a significant impact on making me a better player and person during my freshman year [at ODU]. Her passion for the game and her confidence in me will continue to have a strong impact on me. I am excited to get on campus and start classes while focusing on helping the Seahawks win conference championships."

