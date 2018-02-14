Seahawk senior named CAA Golfer of the Week

UNCW senior Kayla Thompson has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Golfer of the Week.

Thompson, who leads the Seahawks with a 74.06 scoring average, finished tied for ninth at the UCF challenge.

"I am really happy for Kayla," UNCW coach Cindy Ho said. "She has worked tirelessly on her game, especially during the winter break, to be ready for the spring semester. It was a strong performance in a competitive field. Her ball striking was good and she managed the course very well all three days, taking advantage of the par-5's where she played them at four-under-par. It was an excellent first tournament of the spring and one she can build upon."

