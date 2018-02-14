Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Thursday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Thursday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Thursday, Feb. 15

CURLING

6:05 a.m. - Women's round robin: U.S. vs. Switzerland CLICK TO WATCH

7:05 p.m. - Women's round robin: U.S. vs. Sweden CLICK TO WATCH

BIATHLON

6:20 a.m. Men's 20km individual CLICK TO WATCH

LUGE

7:30 a.m. - Team relay CLICK TO WATCH

SKELETON

7:30 p.m. - Men: Runs 3-4 CLICK TO WATCH

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Men's short program CLICK TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

8 p.m. - Women's slalom, run 1 CLICK TO WATCH

9 p.m. - Men's super-G CLICK TO WATCH

11:15 p.m. - Women's slalom: Run 2 CLICK TO WATCH

HOCKEY

10:10 p.m. - Men's preliminaries: U.S. vs. Slovakia CLICK TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

8 p.m. - Women's snowboard cross qualifying runs CLICK TO WATCH

10:15 p.m. - Women's snowboard cross elimination rounds CLICK TO WATCH

