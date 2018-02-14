Wilmington's Bobby Sanguinetti earns start in Olympic opener for USA men's hockey

Bobby Sanguinetti will represent Wilmington at the Winter Olympics (Source - WECT)

Wilmington Olympian Bobby Sanguinetti earned a start for Team USA in Wednesday's surprising loss to Slovenia in men's hockey.

Jan Mursak scored the tying goal for Slovenia in the final minutes of regulation and added the game-winner in overtime, defeating the United States 3-2.

Sanguinetti added an assist on the USA's second goal after his shot rebounded off Slovenia's goaltender and Jordan Greenway buried the loose puck into the back of the net.

Team USA will look to get back on track Friday against Slovakia.

Sanguinetti's wife, Sarah, shared some video with WECT as she and their 5-month-old son were decked out in Team USA gear cheering on the men's hockey team.

Bob Bonner sat down with Bobby Sanguinetti before heading off to the Olympics. Hear how this hockey kid from New Jersey ended up on the Olympic roster, and why he lists Wilmington as his hometown, Thursday, Feb. 15 on WECT News at 6 pm.

