KNOW HIM? Man wanted for questioning in carjacking

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) -

The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a carjacking last week.

Police said the incident happened at the McDonald's on South Poplar Street around 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

If you have any information, please contact the police department at 910-862-3125.

