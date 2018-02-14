Three flu-related deaths reported in Brunswick County

Three people have died from flu-related causes in Brunswick County, according to Brunswick County Health Services Director Cris Harrelson. (Source: Pixabay)

The three deaths are among 140 flu-related deaths that have been reported in the state during the current flu season.

There were 218 deaths reported in North Carolina during the 2016-17 flu season.

