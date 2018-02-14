Yard sales February 17

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

350 Peiffer Avenue, Wilmington (Friends School of Wilmington)

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

7464 Rye Lane SE (Snee Farms Development) Leland

Harley Davidson Items and Clothes, Lawn Mower, Tiller, Garden Tools, Exercise Equipment, Tools, Household Items, Electronics, Beach Fishing Cart, Shoes

8 a.m. - ?

200 North Howe Street, Southport

Furniture, home decor, kitchen appliances, craft supplies, Children's items, books, sports equipment, bath and bed items, etc. All proceeds benefit the mission trip to Guatemala.

Pender County

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1222 Watts Landing Road, Hampstead

Dressers, tables, sofa bed, leather ottoman, tools, welding equipment, fishing gear, weights and bar set, punching bag and gloves, households

If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now. Or you can email yardsales@wect.com Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can add your details to the WECT Facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/WECTNews/

