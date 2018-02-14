Hundreds to brave cooler waters for the 14th annual Polar Plunge - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Hundreds of people will plunge into the ocean at the Kure Beach Boardwalk on Saturday, Feb. 17, for the 14th annual Polar Plunge. 

The event includes a 5K, 1-mile fun run/walk, live music, raffle, silent auction and more. 

All the proceeds benefit the New Hanover County Special Olympics

Registration is open through Saturday and costs $35 to $65 depending on which events participants wish to compete in. 

The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday morning with the 5K taking place at 1:30 p.m; the plunge will start at 3 p.m. 

To register, click here.

