Bryan Davis introduced as football coach at North Brunswick High School

Bryan Davis was officially introduced as the new football coach at North Brunswick High School on Tuesday in the school’s gymnasium.

Davis, who coached at Topsail High from 2007-12, is happy to be back in the area.

“I always thought that if the North Brunswick job ever came open, it would be a perfect setting,” said Davis.

Davis takes over a North Brunswick program that finished 1-10 last season under Darren Willis, who stepped down after one season.

"Low expectations are great things to start with,” said Davis, “but that isn't something that you want to hold onto very long.”

Davis has been successful rebuilding programs, and he looks forward working with his new players.

“We are going to make demands of the kids,” Davis said. “We are going to do things the right way, and demand a lot of their character."

