Game-winning shot attempt bounces off back rim at the buzzer for UNCW

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Jordon Talley's shot from 3-point range bounced off the back of the rim at the final buzzer and UNCW suffered a 62-61 loss at James Madison on Tuesday night.

It was the first game of three in five days for UNCW (8-18, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association), which had beaten JMU (8-18, 4-9) seven consecutive times prior to Tuesday's loss. The game was rescheduled from five days ago due to possible mumps cases on James Madison's campus.

“We had some open looks, but just couldn’t knock them down,” Seahawks' first-year head coach C.B. McGrath told uncw. “We did a nice job defensively in the first half. Give credit to JMU.”

Devontae Cacok scored a game-high 16 points for UNCW, which got 13 points and a game-best seven assists from Talley. Marcus Bryan scored 11 points for the Seahawks, who led 30-25 at halftime.

James Madison's Matt Lewis and Darius Banks tied Cacok with a game-high 16 points and DeVelle Phillips added 12 for the Dukes, who outrebounded UNCW 41-33.

The Seahawks trailed 60-50 before scoring 11 unanswered points to lead 61-60 with 32.5 seconds remaining.

Lewis was fouled and hit a pair of free throws at the 16-second mark to put JMU up 62-60. UNCW missed two field goal attempts before Ramone Snowden missed two free throws, setting up the final errant heave from Talley.

The Seahawks return to Wilmington to wrap up the home schedule with games on Thursday against Elon and Saturday versus Charleston. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

