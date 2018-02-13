Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to hold special meeting on early voting sites

With two sites unavailable, the Brunswick County Board of Elections has called a special meeting to determine early voting locations.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners' Chambers at 30 Government Center Drive Northeast in Bolivia.

According to a news release, the Town of Leland is denying use of the Leland Cultural Arts Center and Leland Town Hall for early voting. Both sites have been used for early voting in previous elections, including in the 2016 primary and general elections when 7,933 votes were cast at the Arts Center and 8,336 were cast at Town Hall. That amounts to more than 26 percent of overall one-stop votes cast in the county.

“If we are unable to offer early voting in the northern end of the county, it will have a direct effect on voters and precinct staff on Election Day,” said Stuart Smith, Chairman of the Board of Elections. “The lack of early voting will increase voter wait times, lead to longer lines and difficult parking situations, especially at two Leland-area schools that will be in session on Election Day.”

At Tuesday's meeting, the board will determine hours and locations that will be available during the early voting period April 19-May 5.

