North Brunswick JROTC rifle team places 2nd in regional championship

The North Brunswick High School's JROTC Rifle Team place 2nd overall at the Air Rifle Regional Service Championship over the weekend.

26 teams participated in the competition.

Justin Asbury was the number one shooter out of 11 shooters. He scored 553 out of 600 points.

Jennifer Buenrostro finished 7th with a score of 541.

Katherine Kelly also shot her personal best with a score of 539.

The NBHS team is waiting to see if they qualify for the JROTC Air Rifle National Championship.

They will know for sure this Sunday after all regional competitions across the US have been completed.

