Man pleads guilty, gets at least four years in prison for Bladen Co. shooting

A Bladenboro man will serve at least four years in prison after pleading guilty firing a gun into a residence.

Teonte L. Ray, 30, was sentenced Tuesday to 48-70 months in prison, according to a new release from the District Attorney's office. Ray pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. No one was injured in the incident.

On Feb. 18, 2017, Bladenboro Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at the Village Oak Apartments. Two victims told police that they were inside an apartment when they heard gunshots and saw a bullet penetrate a screen door and wall inside the residence.

Another person at the apartment complex said they saw an individual identified as Ray firing a handgun at the building before fleeing on foot.

Law enforcement established a perimeter around the complex, but did not immediately locate the suspect.

After a crime scene investigation was completed, warrants were issued for Ray's arrest and he was brought into custody at the Bladen County Jail, where he has remained since being apprehended.

