Whiteville City Council has packed agenda Tuesday

The Whiteville City Council has a lot on its plate Tuesday night.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the city is asking council about a city pride initiative. According to City Manager Darren Currie, the city has leftover travel mugs and car bumper stickers that say the City of Whiteville on them. Those items were handed out to city employees at an employee dinner.

Currie said selling the leftover merchandise out of the City Council office could put money back into the city’s general fund.

A beekeeping ordinance is also on the agenda. According to Currie, Whiteville was named a Bee City USA about a year ago and as part of the honor, Currie said the city was supposed to have an ordinance that addressed beekeeping in the city.

“We kind of dropped the ball on this and picked it back up recently,” Currie said.

After looking at several ordinances from cities in North Carolina, an ordinance was drafted that the city will propose to council on Tuesday. As part of the ordinance, people can only have up to five beehives on their property if they’re in city limits.

Currie said they’re not trying to ban bees in the city. The city is just trying to get people to think about their neighbors. Currie said the ordinance is in its first draft stages.

Council will also be reestablishing the out of state travel policy for council members. Whiteville currently pays for travel within the state. If members have a conference or event out of state, only two members can go and those members are chosen on a rotating basis.

Currie said there isn’t anything changing with this policy. Instead, council, mainly its two new members, will be reminded of the policy. He said it’s standard to reset the rules and reestablish the policy to make sure everyone understands it.

Currie has also requested a strategic planning session for the city with the administration and City Council to start looking at the city’s goals for the next 5-10 years. After adding two new council members, Currie said the “dynamics of council changes,” and they want to get the new members’ ideas.

According to Currie, they’ll also look at the city’s long-term budget in the planning session.

Another item of note on the agenda is bidding for the new City Hall. City leaders are asking council for a tentative bid approval to award the bid to the developer Smith and Allen LLC. Currie said the city’s architect, Tim Oakley, recommended awarding a contract to this developer because of the low bid and their recommendations.

Currie said the bid has to be approved by the Local Government Commission in Raleigh, which meets March 6. Whiteville is asking to borrow more than $2 million from the commission just for construction.

