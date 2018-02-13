Convicted felon arrested with 20 pounds of pot in New Hanover County

A convicted felon was arrested last week on drug and gun charges in New Hanover County.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Shane Justin Hardymon, 38, is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1 million bond. He is facing drug trafficking charges as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Citizens' tips sparked a three-month investigation that led to detectives with the Vice-Narcotics Division obtaining a search warrant Friday for Hardymon's residence in the 1500 block of Nun Street.

There, detectives found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, 112 grams of cocaine and a .380 caliber handgun. The street value of the drugs is approximately $100,000.

Hardymon has prior drug trafficking-related charges in Ohio, according to the news release.

