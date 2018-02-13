St. Mary's students celebrate Fat Tuesday with annual parade

Dressed in purple, gold and green masks, 200 students and staff members from St. Mary's Catholic School in downtown Wilmington held their annual Fat Tuesday march to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Father Bob Kus kicked off the celebrations with a prayer in front of the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, then the eighth-grade band played When the Saints Go Marching In.

The highlight of the annual event is when hundreds of beads are tossed from the school's balcony after the march.

Principal Joyce Price says the Fat Tuesday event is something students look forward to year after year.

"On Mardi Gras morning, our middle school students come into the school and they are laden with the beads they have collected from years past so we know that it means something to them," Price said. "They can't wait."

St. Mary's will finish Mardi Gras celebrations with its annual Ash Wednesday service.

