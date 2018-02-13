Florists get ready for Valentine's Day rush - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Florists get ready for Valentine's Day rush

Florists across the area are getting ready for Wednesday's Valentine's Day rush. (Source: WECT) Florists across the area are getting ready for Wednesday's Valentine's Day rush. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Florists across the area are getting ready for Wednesday's Valentine's Day rush.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly