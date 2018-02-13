What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Fried Chicken Salad
Italian Roasted Veggies
Baby Carrots
Frozen Fruit Freeze
Brunswick County
Orange Chicken w/Rice
Cheeseburger
Peas & Carrots
Green Beans
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Chicken and Noodles
Cheeseburger
Mixed Fruit
Sweet Potatoes
Green Beans
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Stir Fry w/ Rice
Roll
Seasoned Collard Greens
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Applesauce Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Nachos del Grande
Fish Nuggets
Cornbread Muffin
Carrot Sticks
Green Beans
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Turkey Soft Tacos
Mexican Rice
Corndog Nuggets
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Roll
Kickin’ Pintos
Fresh Zucchini
Whole Apples
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
BBQ Pork on Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Southern Baked Beans
Cucumber Dippers
Fruit Icee
