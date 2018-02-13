What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza

Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

Fried Chicken Salad

Italian Roasted Veggies

Baby Carrots

Frozen Fruit Freeze

Brunswick County

Orange Chicken w/Rice

Cheeseburger

Peas & Carrots

Green Beans

Fruit Explosion

Columbus County

Chicken and Noodles

Cheeseburger

Mixed Fruit

Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Stir Fry w/ Rice

Roll

Seasoned Collard Greens

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Applesauce Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

New Hanover County

Nachos del Grande

Fish Nuggets

Cornbread Muffin

Carrot Sticks

Green Beans

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Turkey Soft Tacos

Mexican Rice

Corndog Nuggets

Turkey & Cheese Salad

Roll

Kickin’ Pintos

Fresh Zucchini

Whole Apples

Diced Peaches

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

BBQ Pork on Bun

PB&J Pocket

Chef Salad

Southern Baked Beans

Cucumber Dippers

Fruit Icee

