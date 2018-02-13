WPD's Text-a-Tip system temporarily down

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department say the agency's Text-a-Tip system, which allows the public to anonymously submit a tip to police, is temporarily down and undergoing repairs.

The vendor notified the WPD on Friday that they were having technical issues with the site and hoped to have them resolved as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, the system remains out of service.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip to the WPD, you can use the following numbers: Crime Stoppers (910) 763-3888 or 1-800-531-9845 or you can call the 911 center's non-emergency number at 910-452-6120.

Caller information is protected and will remain anonymous.

