Accreditation team looking for public input on BCSO

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened last night in the area of Carlon Road NW & George Daniels Rd. NW in Longwood at approximately 6:30pm. (Source: WECT)

A team with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will evaluate the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office later this month.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the team will examine all aspects of the sheriff's office "policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services."

“The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is required to comply with 189 very specific professional standards in order to achieve and maintain accreditation status,” said Sheriff John Ingram. “This is an exciting time for the sheriff’s office and the community we serve.”

As part of the assessment, community members and sheriff’s office personnel are invited to take part in a public information session at the Brunswick County Commissioners’ Chambers located in the David R. Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive, Bolivia on March 6th at 3 P.M.

Those who are unable to attend the session can also provide comments by phone by calling 910-253-2698 on Wednesday, March 7 between 9 A.M. and 11 A.M.

Comments must be limited to 10 minutes and must address the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Those wishing to send in written comments can mail them to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155



