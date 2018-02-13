DEQ orders Chemours to control additional sources of GenX

A notice of violation ordering Chemours to immediately take measures to control additional sources of GenX and other prefluorinalted compounds from its Fayetteville Works site was issued Monday, the NC DEQ announced. (Source: NCDEQ)

A notice of violation ordering Chemours to immediately take measures to control additional sources of GenX and other prefluorinalted compounds from its Fayetteville Works site was issued Monday, the NC Department of Environmental Quality has announced.

The DEQ also said it issued a letter ordering the company to begin a trial of new technology to curb the emissions coming from the facility's smokestacks. It also granted Chemours limited approval to test carbon filtration systems on residential drinking water wells.

The notice sites the company's failure to take action after a Dec. 15 letter from the DEQ that directed Chemours to "terminate or control the sources of contamination and mitigate onsite hazards."

The notice of violations directs Chemours to immediately take the following steps:

Excavate, treat or control all stormwater and wastewater conveyance ditches

Remove, treat or control other known sources that could be causing further contamination

Clean potentially contaminated equipment and capture any resulting wastewater for offsite disposal

Reduce or eliminate air emissions that are contributing to groundwater contamination

Four spills have been reported at the Bladen County facility in recent months.

