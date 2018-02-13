New Hanover County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say

Officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating after a homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder Monday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Mohawk Trail off Masonboro Loop Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

The homeowner told deputies that he heard his back door get kicked and saw a man enter his home.

The homeowner grabbed his gun and shot the intruder once, fatally injuring the man.

No other details have been released and officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.