Deputies ID alleged intruder shot to death by New Hanover Co. homeowner

Officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office have identified a man shot and killed by a homeowner Monday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Mohawk Trail off Masonboro Loop Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

The homeowner told deputies that he heard his back door get kicked and saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Thomas Hauser, enter his home.

He grabbed his gun and shot Hauser once, fatally injuring the man.

No other details have been released and officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

When reached Tuesday morning, the homeowner declined to be interviewed.

According to online records, Hauser was arrested in August 2017 on charges of assault on a female and assault and battery during an incident on Liberty Landing Way. Those charges were dismissed in January, according to court records.

