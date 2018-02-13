Internet, phone outages cripple business on Military Cutoff Road

Paul Vision Institute says it has had a difficult time accessing vital medical records and reports because of internet outages. (Source: WECT)

An eye care provider says crucial services have been down for over a week and blames the phone and internet provider's slow response.

Dr. Edward Paul claims the Paul Vision Institute's phone lines won't work and the internet to access medical records has been unreliable. Paul says the provider, Charter Spectrum, has been unresponsive at times.

Earlier this week, the business was able to access the phones for a brief period of time and discovered nearly 100 voicemails from customers asking for emergency advice or an appointment.

Paul claims several businesses rely solely on the internet and had to close their doors for the day.

