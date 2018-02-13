Former preschool employee facing child porn charges

A former preschool employee was arrested for possessing material of a child engaged in sexual activity, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Timothy Hodge, 32, of Leland, was arrested Monday after a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Hodge was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child. He was booked under a $1 million.

Hodges' Facebook page states that he was previously employed at Southeastern Preschool Education Center (SPEC) and that he worked for Leland Christian Academy as a teacher's assistant.

A representative of SPEC confirmed that Hodge had previously worked there.

According to arrest warrants, Hodge is accused of possessing "material containing a representation of a minor, unknown female, approximate age between 8 and 10 years of age engaged in sexual activity." The incidents took place between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.