Beach renourishment project under way in Wrightsville Beach

The beach renourishment project is under way in Wrightsville Beach Tuesday morning.

Weeks Marine out of New Jersey will move thousands of yards of sand over the next few months.

The project stretches from about the Blockade Runner Resort up toward the Holiday Inn, and is expected to be done before April.

