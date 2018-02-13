One person in serious condition following crash on Carolina Beach Road

Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road late Monday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carolina Beach Road near Raleigh Street.

Corey Bradley of Wilmington was traveling southbound when he veered into the path of an oncoming traffic, hitting a vehicle with two people inside. Those two people were not hurt.

Bradley and his passenger, Kali Pearce, were both taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police say Pearce sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Officers charged Bradley with driving with a revoked license and failure to wear a seatbelt. Pearce was also charged with failure to wear a seatbelt and allowing Bradley to operate her vehicle with a suspended license.

State Highway Patrol officials also charged the pair with similar offenses in an unrelated crash on Feb. 1.

