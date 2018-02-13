One person in serious condition following crash on Carolina Beach Road

Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road Monday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, two cars crashed at Carolina Beach Road and Raleigh Street just before midnight.

Officials say a car heading southbound swerved into northbound traffic, hitting another car with two people inside. Those two people were not hurt.

The car heading southbound also had two people inside. Both were both taken to the hospital with the passenger being in serious condition.

We are still working to learn the condition of the driver.

