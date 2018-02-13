BREAKING: Car crash causes all lanes of Carolina Beach Road to close

A two-vehicle crash closes all lanes of Carolina Beach Road late Monday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, two cars crashed at Carolina Beach Road and Raleigh Street just before midnight.

Officials say a car heading southbound swerved into northbound traffic, hitting another car with two people inside -- those people were not taken to the hospital.

The car heading southbound also had two people inside. Those people were both taken to the hospital; the passenger is serious condition. We are still working to learn the condition of the driver.

Officers tell us they expect Carolina Beach Road to be closed for several hours.

We are working to learn more.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.