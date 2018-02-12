Upgraded facilities bring high expectations for UNCW softball team

UNCW’s Boseman Field is becoming one of the best softball facilities in North Carolina.

The upgrades started in 2014 with field turf, followed by a covered hitting facility in 2016, and now the final touches are being put on the Seahawks’ new stadium seating and press box.



“I would walk by every day and there would be something new,” UNCW senior Kelsey Bryan said. “I would be like, ‘I can’t wait to play at this facility at Boseman.’”

Seahawks head coach Kristy Norton is entering her sixth season as UNCW’s head coach, but she remembers playing at Boseman during her playing days at UNC Greensboro from 1999-2002.

“I played here against Wilmington,” said Norton, “and to see the changes that have happened prior to my six years ago entering the job are great. We have really turned the corner and we have set a precedent in the state.”

The upgrades have raised the team’s expectations for the season as well.

“We can fight for the two (in the conference),” said Bryan. “That one or two spot, that is where I would like us to sit.”

The improved facilities also help in recruiting.

“It doesn’t change who you talk to, but it changes the frequency that you are successful in your recruiting,” said Norton. “We feel like we reach for the top notch student-athlete that we can get. That hasn’t changed. The outcome has.”

The Seahawks open the season Feb. 16 at the Charlotte First Pitch Classic.

