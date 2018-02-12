Wilmington's Ridell Camidge named Sooner Athletic Conference player of the week

The Sooner Athletic Conference named Oklahoma City University guard Ridell Camidge the league’s player of the week.
It’s the third time this season that the Wilmington native has earned the player of the week award.
The senior averaged 27 points per-game in wins over Oklahoma Panhandle State and 20th ranked Wyland Baptist.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.