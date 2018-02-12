Wilmington's Ridell Camidge named Sooner Athletic Conference player of the week (Source: Oklahoma City University)

The Sooner Athletic Conference named Oklahoma City University guard Ridell Camidge the league’s player of the week.

It’s the third time this season that the Wilmington native has earned the player of the week award.

The senior averaged 27 points per-game in wins over Oklahoma Panhandle State and 20th ranked Wyland Baptist.

