Plans in place for Kure Beach Town Hall expansion, new fire station

Construction on a new Kure Beach fire station will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony later this month.

According to a Town of Kure Beach news release, the ceremony will take place Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. on the site at 117 Settlers Lane.

The new fire station will be built on land adjacent to the Town Hall complex, which will be renovated and expanded. Construction on existing Town Hall and police buildings and the new fire station is expected to take about a year and should serve the town for at least the next 25 years.

Office and document vaults will be added to Town Hall and traffic and parking layout will be redesigned to add 48 parking spaces.

