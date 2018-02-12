Kure Beach crews to smoke test the town's sewer system

Crews with the town of Kure Beach will be conducting smoke testing of its sanitary sewer system for the next two weeks.

According to a news release, testing will take place between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 through Feb. 16 for areas south of K Avenue.

Testing north of K Avenue will take place during the same hours the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 23.

Smoke testing allows crews to locate and identify any areas where storm or surface water is entering the sewer system.

The smoke, which is non-toxic, shouldn't enter residents' homes. Officials say if the smoke enters your home, it could indicate defective plumbing or drain traps that have dried up.

Residents are encouraged to run water into all drains for approximately one minute, prior to testing.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Public Works Department at 910-458-5816.

