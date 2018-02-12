Ludacris, Billy Currington will play Azalea Festival's main stage

Billy Currington, left, and Ludacris will be among the three main stage acts at this year's Azalea Festival. (Source: Azalea Festival)

Hip-hop star Ludacris is one of the artists who will play the main stage at the 2018 North Carolina Azalea Festival.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, Ludacris will perform at the main stage festival site adjacent to Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center on Saturday, April 14.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, is a three-time Grammy winner who has sold more than 25 million albums in the US and overseas combined.

Billy Currington will be the festival's featured performer on Thursday, April 12, Monday's release stated. Since his debut album was released in 2003, Currington has had 11 No. 1 singles.

Ludacris tickets are $46 and Currington tickets are $45. They will go on sale online and at the Azalea Festival ticket office on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The box office number is 910-794-4650.

For more information on the Azalea Festival main stage concerts or other festival events, contact festival Executive Director Alison Baringer English at 910-216-9400 or alison@ncazaleafestival.org.

