242nd anniversary of Battle of Moores Creek Bridge coming up Feb. 24-25

More than 150 people will become living historians at the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge later this month.

On Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Moores Creek National Battlefield, in collaboration with the Moores Creek Battleground Association, will commemorate the battle, one of the first patriot victories of the American Revolution. The event is free and open to the public.

Dressed in 18th century clothing, people portraying patriot and loyalist soldiers will provide a glimpse into what military and civilian life was like in North Carolina during the time of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge.

An interpretive demonstration of the battle with cannon and musket fire will be included along with a musket and sword program, artisan demonstrations, colonial foodways demonstrations, children's toys and games, live music, educational programs and more.

The weekend kicks off with a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 at the Visitor Center honoring those who fought and died in the battle.

Food provided by the Atkinson Volunteer Fire Department will be for sale.

Click here or visit the Moores Creek Battlefield Facebook page for more information.

