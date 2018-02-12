Candidate filing begins for 2018 elections

The filing period is underway for candidates wanting to run in 2018 General Elections across North Carolina. Voters will be electing candidates in several offices, including county commissioners, school board members, district attorneys, sheriffs and members of the state house and senate. All legislative seats are up for election in 2018, along with two congressional seats.More >>
Chester Ward, a former Pender County commissioner, has announced plans to run for sheriff in the county.
Lawmakers that represent southeastern North Carolina in Congress released statements following President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, along with Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District), had comments following the president's speech.
Julia Boseman told WECT Friday that she will run again this year in the New Hanover County Commissioners' race.
Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.
