Candidate filing begins for 2018 elections

The filing period is underway for candidates wanting to run in 2018 General Elections across North Carolina. Voters will be electing candidates in several offices, including county commissioners, school board members, district attorneys, sheriffs and members of the state house and senate.

All legislative seats are up for election in 2018. That includes:

House District 16 (covers all of Pender County, part of Columbus County)

House District 17 (covers most of Brunswick County)

House District 18 (covers parts of Brunswick & New Hanover counties)

House District 19 (covers part of New Hanover County)

House District 20 (covers part of New Hanover County)

House District 22 (covers all of Bladen County, part of Sampson County)

House District 46 (covers parts of Columbus & Robeson counties)

Senate District 8 (covers all of Pender, Brunswick & Bladen counties, small part of New Hanover)

Senate District 9 (covers nearly all of New Hanover County)

Senate District 13 (covers all of Columbus & Robeson counties)

Two congressional seats will be on the ballot in 2018. The Seventh Congressional District covers all of New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus counties, and part of Bladen County (Rouzer seat). The area not covered by the Seventh District is in the Ninth Congressional District (Pittenger seat).

Voters in New Hanover County will elect a sheriff (McMahon seat), two members of the Board of Commissioners (Watkins, Zapple seats), and four school board members (Cavenaugh, Hayes, Higgins, Shell seats). Click here to find out which candidates have filed so far.

Brunswick County voters will see the sheriff’s office on the ballot (Ingram seat), two county commissioner seats (Cooke, Randy Thompson) and two school board seats (Miller, John Thompson). Click here to find out which candidates have filed so far.

There will be a new sheriff in Pender County at the end of 2018, with incumbent Carson Smith deciding not to run for reelection. Three seats on the Board of Commissioners are up for election (Brown, Piepmeyer, Williams), along with three school board seats (Herring, Lanier, Whiteside). Incumbent Katherine Herring has already announced she will not seek another term on the school board. Click here to find out which candidates have filed so far.

Bladen County voters will also vote for a sheriff in 2018 (McVicker seat), along with three county commissioner seats (Bullock – District 1, Peterson – District 2, Priest – District 3) and six school board members (Benton, Edwards and Rozier in county-wide seats, Rhonda – District 1, Carroll – District 2, West – District 3).

In Columbus County, the sheriff’s office is on the ballot (Hatcher seat), in addition to three county commission seats (McKenzie – District 1, Bullard – District 6, McDowell – District 7) and three school board seats (Yates – District 2, Herring – District 3, Edwards – District 4). Whiteville City Board of Education seats will also be decided by voters (Barbour – At Large, Prince – District 1, Flowers – District 2)

Both District Attorney offices are up for election in 2018. The Fifth Prosecutorial District covers New Hanover & Pender counties (Ben David seat), while the Thirteenth Prosecutorial District covers Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus counties (Jon David seat).

The filing period for these offices and others runs through February 28, 2018. The primary elections are scheduled for May 8, 2018, and the general election will be conducted on November 6, 2018

