UNCW's Devontae Cacok named CAA co-player of the week

The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW forward Devontae Cacok the league’s co-player of the week on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 junior scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Seahawks’ 90-70 win over Hofstra Saturday at Trask Coliseum.

Cacok, the NCAA’s rebounding leader with a 13.4 boards per game average, has 18 double-doubles this season -- tops in CAA -- and averages 17.5 points per game.

This is the first player of the week honor for Cacok this season. He shares the award with Charleston sophomore Grant Riller.



