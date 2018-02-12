Ward announces plans to run for sheriff in Pender Co.

Chester Ward, a former Pender County commissioner, has announced plans to run for sheriff in the county.

Ward is a longtime deputy with the Pender County Sheriff's Office. He was a county commissioner from 2010-2014

"If elected, I hope to serve in the capacity (as sheriff) to build relationships that will re-establish trust and regain respect to local law enforcement," Ward said in a statement. "This will ensure others have no reason to second guess our sheriff's office. I believe that the best people must be put in place to serve 'you' as a citizen of Pender County and to make sure 'you' are pleased with their ability within the sheriff's office."

Other candidates who have announced they will run for sheriff are Jimmie Stokes, a school resource officer at Pender High School; Randy Burton, a former Wilmington Fire Department battalion chief; Joseph Cina, a former New Hanover County Sheriff's Office lieutenant; Jason Spivey, a NHCSO deputy; Alan Cutler, a state trooper with the NC Highway Patrol and Lawrence Fennell, a Sampson County deputy.

