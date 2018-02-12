Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Tuesday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Tuesday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

HOCKEY

7:10 a.m. - Women's prelims: USA vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia CLICK TO WATCH

CURLING

5 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match CLICK TO WATCH

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Pairs short program CLICK TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

8:30 p.m. - Men's snowboard halfpipe final CLICK TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

11:45 p.m. - Women's slalom: Run 2 CLICK TO WATCH

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.