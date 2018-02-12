Leader on I-140 bypass concerns: 'How did this happen?'

A Leland councilwoman says a noise abatement wall should have been put up between the I-140 bypass and the Windsor Park neighborhood. (Source: WECT)

As neighbors push for a noise abatement wall between the I-140 bypass and their homes, a Leland town council member says the town needs to prevent this situation from happening on highways in the future.

Councilwoman Pat Battleman said there should be a barrier between major roadways if they sit in close proximity to neighborhoods, like Windsor Park. But the councilwoman says that will be difficult to accomplish if the current laws stay the same.

"If the plans for the road were in existence before the plans for the subdivision, then there is no way NCDOT is going to put up a noise barrier," Battleman said, explaining the law that doesn't require NCDOT to build the wall. "The policy needs to be changed."

Battleman and the town's transportation oversight committee will discuss the Windsor Park noise issue complaints at their meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will bring you Battleman's message to the developer, who has the power to build a noise wall for its residents, in this evening's newscasts.

