Currie man accused of sex crimes with 9-year-old

A Currie man has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a child.

According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Indio Larenzo Mack, 35, turned himself in on Saturday. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery and statutory sex offense.

Rowell stated that the victim is a 9-year-old girl and that additional charges are expected related to this case.

Mack's bond was set at $250,000.

