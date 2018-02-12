WPD: Man shoots off part of pinky

A man shot off part of his pinky finger in one of three shootings investigated by the Wilmington Police Department on Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Edgewater Lane just after 8 a.m. after a resident reported there were bullet holes in his house and truck.

A few hours earlier, a neighbor, Garrett Grinell, 21, called 911 to report he had shot off part of his pinky finger and was being taken to the hospital.

Officials say that Grinell and the neighbor had been in an argument a few weeks earlier, and Grinell admitted to firing multiple rounds after "consuming pills and marijuana."

Officers also responded to the 1200 block of South 12th Street after a ShotSpotter alert detected multiple gunshots.

Officers responded discovered multiple occupied houses had been struck. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Gores Row after a ShotSpotter notification. A vehicle at the scene had been struck by a bullet.

