NC retailer Belk trims nearly 60 jobs

A North Carolina department store has eliminated nearly 60 full-time jobs.



The Charlotte Observer reported that Belk has eliminated 58 jobs around the company.



Belk said the positions that were eliminated include some assistant store managers, operations managers and sales team managers in Belk stores in 16 states. Twelve North Carolina jobs were cut.



The company says no part-time workers were eliminated.



The reductions come three years after Belk sold itself to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $3 billion. The chain had undergone several corporate adjustments since the ownership change.



The retailer has laid off dozens of employees at its Charlotte headquarters.



Belk operates 292 stores in 16 states. It is closing one in Georgia and another in West Virginia this year.?

