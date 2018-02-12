Shallotte police looking for possible larceny suspects - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Shallotte police looking for possible larceny suspects

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection to a larceny. (Source: Shallotte Police Department) The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection to a larceny. (Source: Shallotte Police Department)
SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) -

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection to a larceny.

According to a Facebook post by the SPD, the larceny took place at the Shallotte Walmart on Feb. 3 at approximately 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Holman or Det. McLamb at 910-754-6008.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly