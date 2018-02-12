Leland man dies in motorcycle wreck

A Leland man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday. Douglas Raymond Barker died due to injuries suffered in the wreck, according to the State Highway Patrol. (Source: WECT)

Douglas Raymond Barker, 44, died due to injuries suffered in the wreck, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Officials state that Barker was traveling south on a motorcycle when he failed to stop at the intersection of Old Town Creek and Town Creek roads. The motorcycle ran off the roadway, overturned and ejected Barker.

Barker was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died Sunday.

Officials say that alcohol impairment is suspected in the wreck but alcohol test results are not available as of Monday morning.

