Columbus Co. racing team qualifies for Daytona 500

A local race team has qualified for one of NASCAR's biggest races.

The Ricky Benton Racing Team, which is based out of Cerro Gordo, and driver David Gilliland will compete in the Daytona 500 on Sunday after qualifying over the weekend.

First up for the team will be the first CanAm Duel race Thursday.

Car chief Ronnie Griffin is no stranger to the Great American Race, having competed in the race 17 times and winning once.

