Port to test emergency alarm today

The Port of Wilmington will conduct a test of its emergency alarm Monday, Feb. 12. (Source: Port of Wilmington NC)

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the test will take place at noon and will last 30 seconds.

In the event of a real emergency, officials say the alarm would be followed with specific instructions from port personnel.

