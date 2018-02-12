GenX found in wells near Chemours facility in West Virginia

The little-studied compound that was found in a North Carolina river last year has also been found in a well under a West Virginia Chemours facility. (Source: Chemours)

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Chemours, a Delaware-based company that sells fluoroproducts, is testing drinking water this month near its Washington Works facility in Parkersburg, West Virginia, per a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency request.

The EPA's acting water protection director, Kate McManus, had said in a January letter to Chemours that GenX was found in four wells near the facility, and the agency is concerned about area drinking water contamination like in North Carolina.

The chemical is used to make nonstick cookware and other products, and has been linked to several forms of cancer in animal studies.

