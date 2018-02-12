Smith Creek Park victim of vandalism - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Smith Creek Park victim of vandalism

Vandals destroyed a fence at Smith Creek Park on Friday. (Source: New Hanover Co. Parks & Gardens) Vandals destroyed a fence at Smith Creek Park on Friday. (Source: New Hanover Co. Parks & Gardens)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Vandals destroyed a fence at Smith Creek Park on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the New Hanover County Parks & Gardens department, the vandalism took place Friday night.

Pictures posted appear to show the fence was burned.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200.

