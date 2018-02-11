No. 9 Duke beats Georgia Tech to end 2-game losing streak

Senior forward Kelsi Lidge scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Drexel earned its ninth win in the last 10 games, a 58-40 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW inside Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Junior forward Devontae Cacok racked up his 18th double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds and UNCW used a spirited defensive effort to throttle Hofstra, 90-70, in a Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball matchup on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.
Luke Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help No. 21 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday.
High school basketball scoreboard 2-9-2018
ATLANTA (AP) - Grayson Allen scored 23 points and No. 9 Duke beat Georgia Tech 80-69 on Sunday night to end a two-game losing streak.
