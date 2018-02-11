No. 9 Duke beats Georgia Tech to end 2-game losing streak - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

ATLANTA (AP) - Grayson Allen scored 23 points and No. 9 Duke beat Georgia Tech 80-69 on Sunday night to end a two-game losing streak.
    
Held to single-digits the last two games in losses at St. John's and North Carolina, Allen was 5 for 14 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and made all 10 of his free throws. He added six assists and four rebounds. It was the most points he had scored since getting 22 against Florida State on Dec. 30.
    
The Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won without center Marvin Bagley, the ACC's leading scorer and rebounder. The freshman sat out with a mild right knee sprain.
    
Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds.
    
Josh Okogie had 29 points, six rebounds and four assists for Georgia Tech (11-14, 4-8).
    
Duke scored the first nine points. The Blue Devils pulled away with a 10-0 run midway through the half, a streak punctuated by back-to-back dunks from Carter, for a 28-10 lead.
    
Georgia Tech lost starting point guard Jose Alvarado to a left elbow injury with 8:14 left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays.
    
UP NEXT
    
Duke: Hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.
    
Georgia Tech: At Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

